    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routes

    Infrastructure
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 17:54
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routes

    Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in certain directions on Airport Highway in Baku during the night hours of February 14–15 due to scheduled technical works, Heydar Aliyev International Airport said in a statement, Report informs.

    Passengers with flights on the specified dates are kindly advised to consider alternative routes when arriving at or departing from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    The restrictions will apply at the following times and directions:

    • February 14, 00:00–07:00 – from the Airport Highway toward Koroglu metro station;

    • February 15, 00:00–07:00 – from Koroglu metro station toward the Airport.

    As an alternative, passengers may use the 8 November Avenue – Zigh Road route (and the reverse direction).

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport recommends that passengers plan their journeys in advance and depart earlier to ensure timely arrival for their flights.

