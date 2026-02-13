Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Kyiv, Berlin to open 10 joint ventures producing drones by end of 2026

    Ukraine and Germany will open 10 joint ventures for drone production by the end of 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Today we are at the first German-Ukrainian joint venture - which is already producing drones for the Ukrainian Army. Today I received the first jointly made attack drone. We saw the production line and the first flight of the drone. This is modern Ukrainian technology. Battle-tested. Powered by AI. It will strike, it will scout, it will protect our soldiers. And this year ten thousand drones manufactured here will go to Ukraine and strengthen our forces.

    Ukraine has long worked to open coproduction lines in Europe. And today - this line is operational. First in Germany. This is a real result. Overall, by the end of the year we will open 10 joint ventures producing Ukrainian drones.

    I thank Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Government of Germany, Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius personally, and the German people. Ukraine is always ready to share the experience we got in defending life," reads the post.

    Kiyev və Berlin ilin sonuna kimi 10 dron istehsalı müəssisəsi açacaq
    Киев и Берлин к 2027 году откроют 10 предприятий по производству дронов

