Rheinmetall secures €200M NATO order under 120mm tank ammunition framework agreement

    • 13 February, 2026
    • 17:46
    Rheinmetall has secured an initial order worth around €200 million from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency under a 2025 framework agreement for 120mm tank ammunition, marking a significant contract in scope and value, Report informs via Defence Industry Europe.

    The first batch has been called off by the agency, with various NATO countries as end customers, as the German defence company strengthens its position as a leading manufacturer of 120mm ammunition.

    The ‘Basic Contractual Instrument' signed in July 2025 sets out the terms, conditions and technical specifications for multiple types of 120mm tank ammunition. NATO and NATO-equivalent members can use the framework agreement to simplify procurement by placing orders directly with NSPA, a move Rheinmetall says significantly streamlines the acquisition of 120mm ammunition within the Alliance.

