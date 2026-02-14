Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia

    • 14 February, 2026
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia

    Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted the restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel, according to Report.

    "We also started supplying critical oil products to Armenia, which actually marks the beginning of our trade relations. So we can see that peace has already been achieved. There are certain formalities in order to sign a final peace agreement, but along with the declaration, which you mentioned, the foreign ministers of both countries in Washington also initialed the text of the peace agreement. So for me, it is done. I think the Prime Minister of Armenia shares the same opinion. We are just learning to live in peace, and it's a very good feeling," the head of state said.

    Prezident: Azərbaycan birtərəfli qaydada Ermənistana malların tranziti üzərindəki məhdudiyyətləri aradan qaldırıb
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан односторонне снял ограничения на транзит товаров в Армению

