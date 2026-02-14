President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France
Foreign policy
- 14 February, 2026
- 07:26
"I think what is important is my meeting with President Macron at the end of last year, which was very positive, and we agreed to put a restart button. We are ready for that," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel.
"The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France," the head of state emphasized.
Latest News
07:40
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit of goods to ArmeniaForeign policy
07:35
President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very importantForeign policy
07:31
Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfullyForeign policy
07:28
President Ilham Aliyev: We have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last foreverForeign policy
07:26
President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including FranceForeign policy
07:24
President Ilham Aliyev spoke to France 24 about the sentencing of illegal separatist regime leadersForeign policy
07:20
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 in MunichForeign policy
07:17
President: Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the WestForeign policy
07:14