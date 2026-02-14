Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 07:26
    President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France

    "I think what is important is my meeting with President Macron at the end of last year, which was very positive, and we agreed to put a restart button. We are ready for that," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel.

    "The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France," the head of state emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev France Azerbaijan interview
    İlham Əliyev: Bizə hər hansı ölkə, o cümlədən Fransa ilə heç bir problem lazım deyil
    Президент: Последнее, что нам нужно, — это проблемы с какой-либо страной, включая Францию

    Latest News

    07:40

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    07:35

    President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very important

    Foreign policy
    07:31

    Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfully

    Foreign policy
    07:28

    President Ilham Aliyev: We have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last forever

    Foreign policy
    07:26

    President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France

    Foreign policy
    07:24

    President Ilham Aliyev spoke to France 24 about the sentencing of illegal separatist regime leaders

    Foreign policy
    07:20
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 in Munich

    Foreign policy
    07:17

    President: Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the West

    Foreign policy
    07:14

    President Ilham Aliyev: The new world order should not mean that 'whoever is stronger is right'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed