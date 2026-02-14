Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President Ilham Aliyev spoke to France 24 about the sentencing of illegal separatist regime leaders

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    President Ilham Aliyev spoke to France 24 about the sentencing of illegal separatist regime leaders

    "These are the leaders of the illegal separatist regime, which illegally functioned on our territory, on the territory of the sovereign Azerbaijani state, recognized as such by the entire international community, including Armenia," President Ilham Aliyev said in response to a question from France 24 TV channel correspondent in Munich regarding the military court's decision to hand down severe prison sentences to 13 individuals from the Garabagh region, including a life sentence for the former leader, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "For many years, these people were masterminds of all the war crimes against Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan, and they were brought to justice. They were detained in Garabagh as a result of our military operation and brought to justice. They were provided with lawyers. The trial was absolutely transparent. Their crimes were proven by the testimonies of witnesses, numerous testimonies, and there is no question about suspicion of wrongdoing," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev interview separatist regime Armenia
    İlham Əliyev "France 24"ə qanunsuz separatçı rejimin liderlərinə verilən cəzadan danışıb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев рассказал France 24 о приговорах, вынесенных лидерам незаконного сепаратистского режима

