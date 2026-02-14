President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very important

US Vice President Vance's visit was a very important visit, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel, according to Report.

"The visit in itself of the Vice President of the United States is important for any country. In this case, it was marked with the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the governments of the United States and Azerbaijan. Thus, we became an official strategic partner of the most powerful country in the world, and we consider it a big success for our country.

And this Strategic Charter, it was published in the press, so it contains different segments. One of them was defense sales, but not only that. It's energy, connectivity, AI, investment, and trade, and also all the restrictions on the arms supplies to Azerbaijan have been lifted," the head of state said.