Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very important

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 07:35
    President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very important

    US Vice President Vance's visit was a very important visit, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel, according to Report.

    "The visit in itself of the Vice President of the United States is important for any country. In this case, it was marked with the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the governments of the United States and Azerbaijan. Thus, we became an official strategic partner of the most powerful country in the world, and we consider it a big success for our country.

    And this Strategic Charter, it was published in the press, so it contains different segments. One of them was defense sales, but not only that. It's energy, connectivity, AI, investment, and trade, and also all the restrictions on the arms supplies to Azerbaijan have been lifted," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev J.D. Vance visit interview Munich
    İlham Əliyev: ABŞ-nin Vitse-prezidentinin səfəri çox mühüm idi
    Президент: Визит вице-президента США Джей Ди Вэнса был очень важным

    Latest News

    07:40

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    07:35

    President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very important

    Foreign policy
    07:31

    Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfully

    Foreign policy
    07:28

    President Ilham Aliyev: We have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last forever

    Foreign policy
    07:26

    President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France

    Foreign policy
    07:24

    President Ilham Aliyev spoke to France 24 about the sentencing of illegal separatist regime leaders

    Foreign policy
    07:20
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 in Munich

    Foreign policy
    07:17

    President: Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the West

    Foreign policy
    07:14

    President Ilham Aliyev: The new world order should not mean that 'whoever is stronger is right'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed