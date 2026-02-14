Ilham Aliyev: 'We have long been initiators in creation of corridors'

"We have long been initiators in the creation of corridors – beginning with energy, moving to transport, and now extending to electricity and fiber-optics," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his response to a question from CBC Television: "What role does Azerbaijan see for itself in the formation of transport corridors between Europe and Asia?", Report informs.

"As our country's potential strengthens and international ties evolve, we are adding new elements to the existing concept of connectivity.

While our oil and gas pipelines can be considered an accomplished fact – though there is a need to expand our gas transport infrastructure – and while rail-related issues are partially resolved, with Azerbaijan facing no major difficulties in ensuring transit shipments or exporting its own products, the Zangazur Corridor will be an additional contribution. We are now specifically focused on electricity cables, fiber-optic cables, and the transportation and transit of data through the development of data centers and artificial intelligence," Ilham Aliyev said.

"We possess many advantages: our geography, close ties with neighbors to both the West and the East, a surplus of electricity, a skilled workforce, and many other benefits. Consequently, Azerbaijan today is a country that is essential to both the East and the West. Given that the country secured its own security and sovereignty through its own efforts, our international standing has naturally grown. Therefore, when we speak of corridors, we must take a broader view: it is not just about railways or highways, but about everything that facilitates connectivity and meets the demands of the modern world.

Thank you."