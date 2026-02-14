Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President: Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the West

    • 14 February, 2026
    President: Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the West

    "We possess many advantages: our geography, close ties with neighbors to both the West and the East, a surplus of electricity, a skilled workforce, and many other benefits. Consequently, Azerbaijan today is a country that is essential to both the East and the West," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Azerbaijani television channels in Munich.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state added, "Given that the country secured its own security and sovereignty through its own efforts, our international standing has naturally grown."

    Prezident: Bu gün Azərbaycan həm Şərqdə, həm də Qərbdə ehtiyac duyulan ölkədir
    Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня Азербайджан – это та страна, в которой есть необходимость и на Востоке, и на Западе

