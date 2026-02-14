President Ilham Aliyev: We have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last forever
Foreign policy
- 14 February, 2026
- 07:28
"The signing of this historic document at the White House, in the presence of the President of the United States, means that the conflict is over and that we have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last forever," President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel in Munich, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Recalling that the President of the United States also signed the Joint Declaration as a witness, the head of state noted that "since that time, more than six months have passed, and we have a very quiet situation on the border with Armenia. No more shootings, no victims, no wounded."
