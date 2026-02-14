Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President Ilham Aliyev: The new world order should not mean that 'whoever is stronger is right'

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 07:14
    President Ilham Aliyev: The new world order should not mean that 'whoever is stronger is right'

    "We see that the United Nations is totally paralyzed; it will not influence any of these issues. And there is no alternative," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Azerbaijani television channels in Munich, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Hopefully, we will see more common sense in working together, because the new world order should not mean that 'whoever is stronger is right.' The new world order should mean new mechanisms for a civilized world, new forms of relations, and a new international order," the head of state emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev world order interview Munich
    İlham Əliyev: Yeni dünya nizamı "kim güclüdür, o da haqlıdır" anlamına gəlməməlidir
    Президент Ильхам Алиев: Новый мировой порядок не должен означать, что прав тот, кто сильнее

    Latest News

    07:40

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    07:35

    President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very important

    Foreign policy
    07:31

    Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfully

    Foreign policy
    07:28

    President Ilham Aliyev: We have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last forever

    Foreign policy
    07:26

    President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France

    Foreign policy
    07:24

    President Ilham Aliyev spoke to France 24 about the sentencing of illegal separatist regime leaders

    Foreign policy
    07:20
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 in Munich

    Foreign policy
    07:17

    President: Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the West

    Foreign policy
    07:14

    President Ilham Aliyev: The new world order should not mean that 'whoever is stronger is right'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed