    Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfully

    • 14 February, 2026
    • 07:31
    Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfully

    "As far as I know, Armenia is planning to hold a referendum. And as soon as it is done, there will be no obstacles to the formal signing of a peace agreement. But again, I'd like to underline that for Azerbaijan, peace has been achieved," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "The normalization process is moving successfully, and I hope that as soon as these legal formalities are done, we will have formal peace," the head of state added.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Normallaşma prosesi uğurla irəliləyir
    Президент Азербайджана: Процесс нормализации продвигается успешно

