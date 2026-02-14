Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfully
Foreign policy
- 14 February, 2026
- 07:31
"As far as I know, Armenia is planning to hold a referendum. And as soon as it is done, there will be no obstacles to the formal signing of a peace agreement. But again, I'd like to underline that for Azerbaijan, peace has been achieved," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"The normalization process is moving successfully, and I hope that as soon as these legal formalities are done, we will have formal peace," the head of state added.
