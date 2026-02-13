Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhausted

    • 13 February, 2026
    • 18:05
    Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhausted

    Russia is not yet ready for serious negotiations, and Berlin sees no point at this stage in opening a direct channel with Moscow, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at the Munich Security Conference, according to Report"s European bureau.

    "This war will end only when Russia is at least economically, and possibly militarily, exhausted. We are approaching that moment, but we have not reached it yet," Merz said in response to a question about the feasibility of establishing a direct European line to the Kremlin.

    The idea has been supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, but Merz expressed skepticism.

    He emphasized that Europe is closely coordinating with the parties directly negotiating with Russia - the US and Ukraine. "There is good coordination, and nothing happens that hasn"t been discussed in advance with both sides," he said.

    Merz also recalled a failed precedent: "About two years ago, one EU prime minister went to Moscow on his own. He had no mandate and achieved nothing. The following week, we saw the most powerful strikes on civilian infrastructure, private homes and hospitals that had been seen until that time."

    "The conflict has already lasted longer than World War II," he said. "Russia could stop this at any moment, but it is in the hands of the US, Europe, and Ukraine together to bring it to the point where they see no advantage in continuing this terrible war."

