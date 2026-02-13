Ilham Aliyev invites Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 13 February, 2026
- 17:40
President Ilham Aliyev has invited the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, to visit Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the invitation was extended during the Azerbaijani leader's meeting with Barzani in Munich.
The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq gratefully accepted the invitation.
Latest News
18:14
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in MunichForeign policy
18:05
Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhaustedOther countries
17:54
Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routesInfrastructure
17:46
Rheinmetall secures €200M NATO order under 120mm tank ammunition framework agreementOther countries
17:46
Papikyan, acting US ambassador discuss defense cooperationRegion
17:40
Ilham Aliyev invites Nechirvan Barzani to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:11
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in MunichForeign policy
17:05
Kyiv, Berlin to open 10 joint ventures producing drones by end of 2026Other countries
16:54