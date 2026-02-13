Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev invites Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 17:40
    Ilham Aliyev invites Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan

    President Ilham Aliyev has invited the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, to visit Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the invitation was extended during the Azerbaijani leader's meeting with Barzani in Munich.

    The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq gratefully accepted the invitation.

    İlham Əliyev Neçirvan Bərzanini Azərbaycana dəvət edib
    Ильхам Алиев пригласил Нечирвана Барзани с визитом в Азербайджан

