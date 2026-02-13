Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in Munich

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 18:14
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in Munich

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic, in Munich on February 13.

    According to Report, during the conversation, they fondly recalled President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Slovakia in December of last year, and emphasized that high-level mutual visits have made a significant contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

    The meeting highlighted that bilateral relations between the two countries are of a strategic partnership nature, based on mutual understanding and support. They noted that there are opportunities to expand cooperation in various directions, particularly hailing the development of military-technical partnership. They also exchanged views on the prospects for this partnership.

    Ilham Aliyev Robert Kaliňák Azerbaijan Slovakia
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Münxendə Slovakiyanın müdafiə naziri ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Мюнхене с вице-премьером Словакии

    Latest News

    19:49

    Ambassador: Serbia seeks further strengthening of ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Pashinyan announces plans for official visit to Iran

    Region
    19:27

    German chancellor: EU must rethink Western Balkans integration strategy

    Other countries
    19:17

    Manchester United manager named Premier League coach of month for January

    Football
    18:58

    Over 10,000 applicants invited to interviews for WUF13 Volunteer Program

    Foreign policy
    18:33

    Sweden allocates $100 million for US weapons procurement for Ukraine

    Other countries
    18:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in Munich

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhausted

    Other countries
    17:54

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routes

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed