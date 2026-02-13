Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture, Farid Jafarov, and the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs and Head of the UN Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, have discussed cooperation in the area of ​​intercultural dialogue, the UN Youth Office wrote on X, Report informs.

"Culture and youth drive peace and dialogue. UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs and Head of the UN Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, exchanged with Mr. Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, on cooperation in intercultural dialogue, youth mental health, creative industries, and UN Youth Office partnerships," the UN Youth Office wrote.