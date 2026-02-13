Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 12:50
    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture, Farid Jafarov, and the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs and Head of the UN Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, have discussed cooperation in the area of ​​intercultural dialogue, the UN Youth Office wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Culture and youth drive peace and dialogue. UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs and Head of the UN Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, exchanged with Mr. Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, on cooperation in intercultural dialogue, youth mental health, creative industries, and UN Youth Office partnerships," the UN Youth Office wrote.

    Azerbaijan United Nations cooperation
    Azərbaycan və BMT mədəniyyətlərarası dialoq sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и ООН обсудили сотрудничество в сфере межкультурного диалога

    Latest News

    13:40

    EU to provide €5 million for municipal projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    13:36

    Polish border guards detain 8 people from Belarus for smuggling

    Other countries
    13:25

    Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for its support, supply of generators

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    EU plans Energy Days in Azerbaijan under Covenant of Mayors initiative

    Energy
    13:12

    Ritter: No discussions on extending EU mission's mandate in Armenia

    Region
    13:06

    Police in France detain 9 people in suspected massive Louvre ticket fraud scheme

    Other countries
    13:04

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts new rules for tax registration of non-residents in e-commerce

    Finance
    12:56

    Energy efficiency key to Azerbaijan's sustainable dev't agenda

    Energy
    12:50

    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op in intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed