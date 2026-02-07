Poland deploys military aircraft amid Russian air activity in Ukraine
- 07 February, 2026
- 10:59
Poland has activated its military aviation in response to the actions of the Russian Air Force in Ukraine, according to the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, Report informs.
In a statement shared on social media, the operational command said it had mobilized the necessary forces and resources at its disposal. It added that ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance units have been placed on a heightened state of readiness.
The command emphasized that Poland's actions are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring national security. Special attention, it said, is being paid to areas located near zones of increased threat.
