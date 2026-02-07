Azerbaijan sets conditions for pilot building energy efficiency project

Azerbaijan has defined the conditions for implementing a pilot project aimed at improving energy efficiency in buildings, according to Report.

The conditions are outlined in the "Requirements for Projects Financed by the Energy Efficiency Fund," approved by the Board of the Ministry of Energy.

Under the decision, no energy efficiency measures must have been carried out in the relevant area over the past five years, and the building must have been in operation for at least five years in order to qualify for a pilot project on improving energy efficiency.

The project must ensure savings of at least 20% in final energy consumption in physical terms compared to the baseline level of energy use.

The payback period for such projects has been set at a maximum of 30 years. For projects targeting energy savings of more than 50% in physical terms, the maximum payback period is extended to 35 years.

Within this framework, at least 60% of the building must be in actual use, with the exception of non-residential buildings of state-owned social, educational, and healthcare institutions.