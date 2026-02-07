Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada, will depart for a visit to the Vatican tomorrow, the board told Report.

The visit is taking place at the personal invitation of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the Head of the Holy See and the Catholic Church. Sheikh-ul-Islam Pashazada is scheduled to attend an audience with the Pontiff on February 9.

During the visit, meetings are also planned between religious leaders of different confessions in Azerbaijan and the Vaticanəs Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as well as other senior Vatican officials.