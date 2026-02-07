Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    South Korea's Bithumb mistakenly sends 620,000 bitcoins to users

    Interesting
    • 07 February, 2026
    • 11:51
    South Korea's Bithumb mistakenly sends 620,000 bitcoins to users

    Bithumb, one of South Korea's crypto exchanges, said Saturday it has recovered almost all of the 620,000 bitcoins mistakenly sent to users, which briefly dragged down the bitcoin price.

    Report informs via Yonhap that, according to Bithumb, it had mistakenly sent 620,000 bitcoins to 249 users who participated in a promotional event around 7 p.m. on Friday, which translated into an average of 2,490 bitcoins worth 244 billion won (US$166 million) to a single user.

    The crypto exchange halted the transactions and withdrawals of the users' accounts at 7:40 p.m.

    Bithumb said it had recovered 618,212 bitcoins immediately and additionally recouped 93 percent of 1,788 bitcoins sold by the users.

    Consequently, Bithumb still failed to recover 125 bitcoins.

    The accident took place as a Bithumb employee mistakenly typed the payment unit as "BTC" instead of the "Korean won" for a reward to the users of the promotional event.

    Bithumb South Korea crypto exchange bitcoin
    Южнокорейская биржа Bithumb по ошибке отправила пользователям 620 тыс. биткойнов

    Latest News

    12:19

    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican

    Religion
    12:13

    Azerbaijan increases spending on cement, glass, and ceramics from Türkiye by 33%

    Business
    11:57

    Azerbaijan sets conditions for pilot building energy efficiency project

    Infrastructure
    11:51

    South Korea's Bithumb mistakenly sends 620,000 bitcoins to users

    Interesting
    11:41

    Explosion at Chinese biotech facility kills five

    Other countries
    11:31
    Photo

    Opening сeremony held for 2nd GİNius intellectual contest in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    11:13

    Azeri Light crude price rises to $70.7 per barrel on world markets

    Energy
    11:08

    Elmar Mirsalayev: Azerbaijan's insurance market expected to grow at least 10%

    Finance
    10:59

    Poland deploys military aircraft amid Russian air activity in Ukraine

    Other countries
    All News Feed