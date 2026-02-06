Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    David Allen named US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia

    Region
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 18:26
    David Allen named US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia

    The US Embassy in Armenia announced that David Allen has been appointed as Chargé d'Affaires, Report informs via Armenpress.

    "We are thrilled to introduce David Allen, Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim of the US Mission in Armenia! David Allen has served at US Embassy Yerevan as Deputy Chief of Mission since 2024," the embassy said in a statement.

    US Ambassador Kristina Kvien completed her tenure in Armenia in January.

    David Allen US Embassy Armenia Chargé d'Affaires
    Devid Allen ABŞ-nin Ermənistandakı müvəqqəti işlər vəkili təyin edilib
    Дэвид Аллен назначен временным поверенным в делах США в Армении

    Latest News

    19:30

    European Commission clears acquisition of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISS

    Energy
    19:17

    Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from Spain

    Business
    19:06

    Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start

    Region
    18:48

    Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    David Allen named US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia

    Region
    18:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased at EMITT 2026 in Türkiye

    Tourism
    18:05

    State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'

    Region
    17:52
    Photo

    GəncVizyon ideathon held in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:37

    Over 700 young people participate in Azerbaijan's first GəncVizyon ideathon

    Social security
    All News Feed