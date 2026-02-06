David Allen named US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia

The US Embassy in Armenia announced that David Allen has been appointed as Chargé d'Affaires, Report informs via Armenpress.

"We are thrilled to introduce David Allen, Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim of the US Mission in Armenia! David Allen has served at US Embassy Yerevan as Deputy Chief of Mission since 2024," the embassy said in a statement.

US Ambassador Kristina Kvien completed her tenure in Armenia in January.