Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased at EMITT 2026 in Türkiye

    Tourism
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 18:16
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased at EMITT 2026 in Türkiye

    The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency is participating in the 29th East Mediterranean International Travel & Tourism Exhibition (EMITT 2026) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs, citing the agency.

    Alongside the ATB, 11 local tourism industry representatives and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) are represented at the Azerbaijani national stand.

    At the Experience Azerbaijan stand, B2B and B2C meetings are being held to present detailed information about the country's tourism opportunities, cultural and natural heritage, as well as diverse tourism products including gastronomy, ski resorts, wine tourism, and health tourism.

    The exhibition, which concludes tomorrow, features 660 tour operators from 109 countries.

    In January 2026, 36,536 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan, a 16% increase compared to January of last year.

    Azerbaijan Tourism Board State Tourism Agency EMITT 2026 international exhibition Turkiye tourism sector
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın turizm imkanları Türkiyədə keçirilən beynəlxalq sərgidə təqdim olunur
    Photo
    Туристические возможности Азербайджана представлены на международной выставке в Турции

    Latest News

    19:30

    European Commission clears acquisition of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISS

    Energy
    19:17

    Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from Spain

    Business
    19:06

    Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start

    Region
    18:48

    Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    David Allen named US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia

    Region
    18:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased at EMITT 2026 in Türkiye

    Tourism
    18:05

    State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'

    Region
    17:52
    Photo

    GəncVizyon ideathon held in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:37

    Over 700 young people participate in Azerbaijan's first GəncVizyon ideathon

    Social security
    All News Feed