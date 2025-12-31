Azerbaijan's bank deposits rise 15% in a year

Azerbaijan"s bank deposit portfolio totaled 43.28 billion manats as of December 1, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The figure is 4.1% higher than the previous month, 7.5% above the start of the year, and 15% higher than December 1, 2024.

Non-financial organizations account for 54.5% of the total, or 23.60 billion manats, up 14.8% year on year.

Household deposits grew 13.7%, reaching 16.18 billion manats, while deposits from financial institutions rose 23.3%, totaling nearly 3.50 billion manats.

Of the total deposits, 22.59 billion manats (+3.8%) were short-term, and 20.69 billion manats (+30.4%) were long-term.