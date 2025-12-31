Amy Carlon: US remains committed to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan

Acting US Chargé d'Affaires in Baku Amy Carlon delivered a New Year video message in both Azerbaijani and English on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

According to Report, the video was posted on the US Embassy in Azerbaijan's X (formerly Twitter) page.

"Today we are celebrating the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, which gives us an opportunity to reflect on the importance of solidarity, peace, and prosperity for Azerbaijan and the entire South Caucasus region. The United States remains committed to working with Azerbaijan to strengthen our partnership to benefit both countries. On behalf of the US Embassy in Baku, I wish you and your families a joyful, healthy, and successful New Year. Happy New Year! And congratulations on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day," Carlon said.

She also highlighted the positive momentum in relations between Baku and Washington, emphasizing the significance of the August 8 meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States at the White House.