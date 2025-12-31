Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Amy Carlon: US remains committed to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 16:52
    Amy Carlon: US remains committed to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan

    Acting US Chargé d'Affaires in Baku Amy Carlon delivered a New Year video message in both Azerbaijani and English on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

    According to Report, the video was posted on the US Embassy in Azerbaijan's X (formerly Twitter) page.

    "Today we are celebrating the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, which gives us an opportunity to reflect on the importance of solidarity, peace, and prosperity for Azerbaijan and the entire South Caucasus region. The United States remains committed to working with Azerbaijan to strengthen our partnership to benefit both countries. On behalf of the US Embassy in Baku, I wish you and your families a joyful, healthy, and successful New Year. Happy New Year! And congratulations on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day," Carlon said.

    She also highlighted the positive momentum in relations between Baku and Washington, emphasizing the significance of the August 8 meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States at the White House.

    United States Amy Carlon US Embassy Azerbaijan
    Video
    Emi Karlon: ABŞ Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığı gücləndirməyə sadiqdir
    Video
    Эми Карлон: США остаются привержены укреплению партнерства с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    17:31

    ADB outlines key conditions for fintech development in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:15

    Azerbaijan's bank deposits rise 15% in a year

    Finance
    16:52
    Video

    Amy Carlon: US remains committed to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:40

    SOFAZ invests around $900 million in Gulf countries

    Finance
    16:20

    UK center expects rise in Azerbaijan's GDP per capita by 2041

    Finance
    15:48

    President Ilham Aliyev attended more than 300 events in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:43

    Three shepherds caught in avalanche in Türkiye

    Region
    15:27

    Ukraine's Defense Ministry says drones hit oil refinery, oil terminal in Tuapse

    Region
    15:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks rise 17.2% year on year

    Finance
    All News Feed