Three shepherds caught in avalanche in Türkiye
Region
- 31 December, 2025
- 15:43
Three shepherds were caught in a snow avalanche in Türkiye's Artvin province, local media reported.
According to Report, citing NTV, the incident occurred in the village of Zakariya in the Ardanuç district.
The shepherds, along with their flocks of small livestock, were trapped under the avalanche. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area.
