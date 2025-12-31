Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Three shepherds caught in avalanche in Türkiye

    Region
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 15:43
    Three shepherds caught in avalanche in Türkiye

    Three shepherds were caught in a snow avalanche in Türkiye's Artvin province, local media reported.

    According to Report, citing NTV, the incident occurred in the village of Zakariya in the Ardanuç district.

    The shepherds, along with their flocks of small livestock, were trapped under the avalanche. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area.

    #shepherd Turkiye snow avalanche
    Türkiyədə 3 çoban qar uçqununa düşüb
    В Турции три пастуха попали под снежную лавину

