Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    UK center expects rise in Azerbaijan's GDP per capita by 2041

    Finance
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 16:20
    UK center expects rise in Azerbaijan's GDP per capita by 2041

    Azerbaijan's gross domestic product per capita is expected to reach $7,365 in 2025, according to projections by UK Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) in the UK.

    Report informs referring to CEBR data that GDP per capita is forecast to increase to $7,724 in 2026, rise to $9,120 by 2030, reach $10,732 in 2035, and climb to $12,634 by 2040.

    Separately, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy projects GDP per capita at $9,140 in 2029.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, GDP per capita in Azerbaijan totaled 11,356.4 manats in January–November 2025, equivalent to about $6,680.

    Azerbaijan GDP Cebr
    Britaniya mərkəzi 2041-ci ilədək Azərbaycanda adambaşına düşən ÜDM üzrə artım proqnozunu açıqlayıb
    Британский центр огласил ожидания по росту ВВП на душу населения в Азербайджане до 2041 года

    Latest News

    17:31

    ADB outlines key conditions for fintech development in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:15

    Azerbaijan's bank deposits rise 15% in a year

    Finance
    16:52
    Video

    Amy Carlon: US remains committed to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:40

    SOFAZ invests around $900 million in Gulf countries

    Finance
    16:20

    UK center expects rise in Azerbaijan's GDP per capita by 2041

    Finance
    15:48

    President Ilham Aliyev attended more than 300 events in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:43

    Three shepherds caught in avalanche in Türkiye

    Region
    15:27

    Ukraine's Defense Ministry says drones hit oil refinery, oil terminal in Tuapse

    Region
    15:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks rise 17.2% year on year

    Finance
    All News Feed