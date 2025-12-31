UK center expects rise in Azerbaijan's GDP per capita by 2041
Azerbaijan's gross domestic product per capita is expected to reach $7,365 in 2025, according to projections by UK Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) in the UK.
Report informs referring to CEBR data that GDP per capita is forecast to increase to $7,724 in 2026, rise to $9,120 by 2030, reach $10,732 in 2035, and climb to $12,634 by 2040.
Separately, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy projects GDP per capita at $9,140 in 2029.
According to the State Statistics Committee, GDP per capita in Azerbaijan totaled 11,356.4 manats in January–November 2025, equivalent to about $6,680.
