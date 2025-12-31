Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks rise 17.2% year on year
Finance
- 31 December, 2025
- 15:20
Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets totaled 28.15 billion manats as of Dec. 1, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The figure was 1.5% lower than the previous month, but 5.8% higher than at the start of the year and 3.5% above the level recorded on December 1, 2024, the bank said, as cited by Report.
Net domestic assets stood at 20.51 billion manats on the reporting date, up 8.5% from the previous month, 3.1% from the beginning of the year, and 17.2% year on year.
Azerbaijan currently has 22 operating banks with combined assets totaling 58.75 billion manats.
