Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks rise 17.2% year on year

    Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets totaled 28.15 billion manats as of Dec. 1, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    The figure was 1.5% lower than the previous month, but 5.8% higher than at the start of the year and 3.5% above the level recorded on December 1, 2024, the bank said, as cited by Report.

    Net domestic assets stood at 20.51 billion manats on the reporting date, up 8.5% from the previous month, 3.1% from the beginning of the year, and 17.2% year on year.

    Azerbaijan currently has 22 operating banks with combined assets totaling 58.75 billion manats.

    Azərbaycan banklarının xalis daxili aktivləri il ərzində 17 %-dən çox artıb
    Чистые внутренние активы азербайджанских банков выросли на 17,2% за год

