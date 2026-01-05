Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    President: If we want to develop science, we must not only employ researchers, but also undertake reforms

    Education and science
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 23:42
    President: If we want to develop science, we must not only employ researchers, but also undertake reforms

    "If we truly want to develop science, we must not only employ researchers, but also undertake reforms. This is inevitable. If we do not do this, then there will be certain limitations to development," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Emphasizing that the development of advanced countries is not based on oil and gas, but on intellect, education, and science, the head of state noted that over the past 20 years, new higher education institutions have been established in Azerbaijan. "This is the intention of the state, the policy of the state. Improving the quality of education, the social security and professionalism of teachers, the testing system, etc. All these factors pursue one goal – to make society literate and knowledgeable. Only then can we achieve long-term development. Otherwise, after our oil and gas run out, we may find ourselves in a very difficult situation," he said.

    Dövlət başçısı: Elmi inkişaf etdirmək istəyiriksə, islahatlara getməliyik
    Президент: Если мы хотим развивать науку, то должны проводить реформы

