Bus accident kills at least 15 pilgrims in north-east Brazil

A bus accident in northeastern Brazil killed at least 15 people on Tuesday, including three children, state officials said in a statement, Report informs via Anews.

The bus had been carrying about 60 people taking part in a pilgrimage when it overturned in the rural interior of Alagoas state.

"To date, there is confirmation of 15 deaths, including five men, seven women, and three children," said the statement.

"The surviving victims were rescued and taken to regional hospitals, where they are receiving medical attention."

Local media said that the bus was returning from a celebration of Our Lady of Candelaria, a religious festival in the state of Ceara.