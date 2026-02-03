Bus accident kills at least 15 pilgrims in north-east Brazil
Other countries
- 03 February, 2026
- 19:31
A bus accident in northeastern Brazil killed at least 15 people on Tuesday, including three children, state officials said in a statement, Report informs via Anews.
The bus had been carrying about 60 people taking part in a pilgrimage when it overturned in the rural interior of Alagoas state.
"To date, there is confirmation of 15 deaths, including five men, seven women, and three children," said the statement.
"The surviving victims were rescued and taken to regional hospitals, where they are receiving medical attention."
Local media said that the bus was returning from a celebration of Our Lady of Candelaria, a religious festival in the state of Ceara.
Latest News
20:09
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan and UAE mull prospects for development of military cooperationOther
19:39
Kallas: EU to update Arctic strategy to reflect changing security situationOther countries
19:31
Bus accident kills at least 15 pilgrims in north-east BrazilOther countries
18:58
Photo
UN headquarters hosts WUF13-related events in New YorkForeign policy
18:41
Photo
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss cultural cooperationCultural policy
18:12
Zelenskyy calls for comprehensive international security guarantees for UkraineOther countries
18:03
Photo
Azerbaijan, US discuss cultural relationsCultural policy
17:53
Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January 2026)Finance
17:52