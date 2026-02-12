Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Agalar Atamoghlanov, discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations during a meeting with Yernar Lazar, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan on International Affairs, Report informs.

The sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

During the talks, the steady development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation in the political, trade-economic, transport-logistics, and humanitarian spheres was highlighted.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on regional agenda issues and emphasized the importance of coordinating approaches at international platforms.

Particular attention was paid to expanding contacts between relevant government agencies and expert communities of the two countries.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.