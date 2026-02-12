Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Finance
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 17:35
    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Improvement of the legislative framework related to capital markets was discussed at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, CBA Governor, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "We met at the Central Bank with management of the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association, Baku Stock Exchange, National Depository Center, and investment firms.

    The discussion focused on 2025 capital market trends, key sector drivers, and strengthening market infrastructure. We also explored efforts to ensure sustainable market development, enhance investment firms' resilience, protect investor rights, and deepen financial intermediation.

    We exchanged views on improving the legislative framework and supporting initiatives for capital market growth," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov Central Bank legislative framework capital market CBA
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda fond bazarına dair qanunvericiliyin təkmilləşdirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    В ЦБА обсудили совершенствование законодательства о рынках капитала

    Latest News

    17:48

    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op on 'Karabakh,' 'Akhal-Teke' horses

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Region
    17:35
    Photo

    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Finance
    17:29

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Energy
    17:14

    President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil servants of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

    Domestic policy
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss procurement of new electric buses

    Infrastructure
    17:10
    Photo

    Cutting ceremony held for circular hand-woven carpet created by 'Azerkhalcha' for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    17:08

    Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

    Finance
    All News Feed