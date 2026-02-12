Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth
Finance
- 12 February, 2026
- 17:35
Improvement of the legislative framework related to capital markets was discussed at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, CBA Governor, wrote on X, Report informs.
"We met at the Central Bank with management of the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association, Baku Stock Exchange, National Depository Center, and investment firms.
The discussion focused on 2025 capital market trends, key sector drivers, and strengthening market infrastructure. We also explored efforts to ensure sustainable market development, enhance investment firms' resilience, protect investor rights, and deepen financial intermediation.
We exchanged views on improving the legislative framework and supporting initiatives for capital market growth," reads the post.
