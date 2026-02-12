Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Energy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 17:20
    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Priorities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US corporation ExxonMobil were discussed during a recent meeting, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy.

    According to the ministry, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Keith Simpson, Global Unconventional Explorations Manager of the US-based Exxon Mobil Corporation. The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's economic priorities, its favorable business and investment climate, and the growing interest of foreign investors in the country.

    The sides expressed satisfaction with ExxonMobil's long-term participation in major projects such as the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field block and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export oil pipeline. They also exchanged views on cooperation with SOCAR in realizing Azerbaijan's oil and gas potential and on ongoing efforts to assess the country's prospective unconventional oil resources.

    ExxonMobil is a major industrial company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, as well as in the manufacturing, trade, and transportation of petroleum, petrochemical, and specialty products. The company also promotes investments in the development and deployment of lower-emission technologies aimed at strengthening energy security and accelerating the energy transition.

    Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov Exxon Mobil
    Photo
    Azərbaycan "ExxonMobil"lə əməkdaşlığın prioritetlərini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил приоритеты сотрудничества с ExxonMobil

    Latest News

    17:48

    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op on 'Karabakh,' 'Akhal-Teke' horses

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Region
    17:35
    Photo

    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Finance
    17:29

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Energy
    17:14

    President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil servants of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

    Domestic policy
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss procurement of new electric buses

    Infrastructure
    17:10
    Photo

    Cutting ceremony held for circular hand-woven carpet created by 'Azerkhalcha' for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    17:08

    Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

    Finance
    All News Feed