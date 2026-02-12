Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

Priorities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US corporation ExxonMobil were discussed during a recent meeting, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Keith Simpson, Global Unconventional Explorations Manager of the US-based Exxon Mobil Corporation. The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's economic priorities, its favorable business and investment climate, and the growing interest of foreign investors in the country.

The sides expressed satisfaction with ExxonMobil's long-term participation in major projects such as the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field block and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export oil pipeline. They also exchanged views on cooperation with SOCAR in realizing Azerbaijan's oil and gas potential and on ongoing efforts to assess the country's prospective unconventional oil resources.

ExxonMobil is a major industrial company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, as well as in the manufacturing, trade, and transportation of petroleum, petrochemical, and specialty products. The company also promotes investments in the development and deployment of lower-emission technologies aimed at strengthening energy security and accelerating the energy transition.