    Envoy: Azerbaijan ready to share experience ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 17:57
    Envoy: Azerbaijan ready to share experience ahead of WUF13

    Azerbaijan has significant experience in hosting major international events, including the global climate conference COP29, and is ready to share its knowledge and best practices with other countries, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Egypt, Elkhan Polukhov, said during an online briefing for regional media dedicated to the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku, Report informs.

    The ambassador recalled that just two years ago, Azerbaijan's capital successfully hosted COP29, and earlier the country chaired the Non-Aligned Movement. He emphasized that Azerbaijan will become the first country in the post-Soviet space to host the World Urban Forum.

    Polukhov said Azerbaijan has extensive experience in organizing international events and are ready to share knowledge and expertise on various issues, as well as to welcome participants seeking solutions to challenges affecting everyday life. The ambassador called on the international community to take an active part in WUF13.

    "I'm also calling everyone to join us, to come to Baku, to share, to enlarge this network and work directly toward the urbanization and other issues which we will discuss there," the diplomat noted.

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22 this year.

