Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Region
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 17:47
    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Russia and Armenia will assess the technical and financial conditions for the restoration of two railway sections to subsequently connect them with the railways of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "At the request of the Armenian side, Russia has decided to begin substantive negotiations on the restoration of two railway sections in Armenia, which will connect to the railways of Azerbaijan near the city of Yeraskh, as well as to the railways of the Republic of Türkiye near the settlement of Akhuryan," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

    The total length of the sections to be restored is 1.6 km and 12.4 km.

    According to him, restoring these railway sections will give Russia direct rail access to Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan), to Türkiye with connections to Mediterranean ports, and to Iran with access to ports on the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

    Russia Armenia railways Azerbaijan Turkiye
    Overçuk: Rusiya Ermənistanda Azərbaycan və Türkiyəyə çıxışı olan dəmir yolu sahələrini bərpa edəcək
    Оверчук: РФ восстановит ж/д-участки в Армении с выходом на Азербайджан и Турцию

    Latest News

    17:48

    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op on 'Karabakh,' 'Akhal-Teke' horses

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Region
    17:35
    Photo

    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Finance
    17:29

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Energy
    17:14

    President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil servants of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

    Domestic policy
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss procurement of new electric buses

    Infrastructure
    17:10
    Photo

    Cutting ceremony held for circular hand-woven carpet created by 'Azerkhalcha' for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    17:08

    Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

    Finance
    All News Feed