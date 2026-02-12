Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

Russia and Armenia will assess the technical and financial conditions for the restoration of two railway sections to subsequently connect them with the railways of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Report informs via Armenian media.

"At the request of the Armenian side, Russia has decided to begin substantive negotiations on the restoration of two railway sections in Armenia, which will connect to the railways of Azerbaijan near the city of Yeraskh, as well as to the railways of the Republic of Türkiye near the settlement of Akhuryan," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

The total length of the sections to be restored is 1.6 km and 12.4 km.

According to him, restoring these railway sections will give Russia direct rail access to Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan), to Türkiye with connections to Mediterranean ports, and to Iran with access to ports on the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.