    03 February, 2026
    Armenia and Council of Europe mull ways to strengthen Baku-Yerevan peace

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty discussed the peace agenda between Yerevan and Baku during a meeting, Report informs via Armenian media.

    The parties also discussed priority areas of cooperation within the Council of Europe. They also touched on efforts aimed at the ongoing strengthening of the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as humanitarian issues.

    Mirzoyan emphasized Armenia's continued commitment to pursuing an ambitious program of democratic reforms. The parties also exchanged views on other regional issues.

    Mirzoyan Bakı ilə İrəvan arasında sülh gündəliyini Avropa Şurasının rəsmisi ilə müzakirə edib
    Армения и Совет Европы обсудили укрепление мира между Ереваном и Баку

