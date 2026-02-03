Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Israel and Azerbaijan ink memorandum of cooperation in AI

    Israel and Azerbaijan ink memorandum of cooperation in AI

    Israel and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, Report informs with reference to the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

    The ceremony was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The document was signed by Erez Askel, Head of the National AI Headquarters, and Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

    The parties plan to deepen their partnership in high-performance computing infrastructure, the application of AI in critical civilian sectors, specialist training, and joint research.

    Netanyahu noted that artificial intelligence is a tool of the present, and cooperation with Azerbaijan will help strengthen the country's leadership in this field.

    The Israeli prime minister also asked for his warmest wishes to be conveyed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and invited the Azerbaijani leader to visit Israel.

    İsrail və Azərbaycan süni intellekt sahəsində əməkdaşlığa dair memorandum imzalayıb
    Израиль и Азербайджан подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в сфере ИИ

