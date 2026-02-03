Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    SOCAR Energy Ukraine opens community support points in Kyiv

    Region
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 20:49
    SOCAR Energy Ukraine opens community support points in Kyiv

    Azerbaijan continues to support Ukraine amid the energy crisis caused by Russian airstrikes during severe frosts.

    According to the Eastern European Bureau of Report, as part of the humanitarian aid program, public support points, also known as "resilience points," have been established at SOCAR Energy Ukraine gas stations.

    Residents of Kyiv affected by the attacks are being provided with free, uninterrupted electricity, heat, and food.

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan plans to launch similar points at all its facilities and in other regions of Ukraine in the near future. Their purpose is to assist the population facing a dire situation due to acute energy and heat shortages amid severe frosts following the strikes on energy infrastructure.

    SOCAR SOCAR Energy Ukraine Ukraine
    Photo
    "SOCAR Energy Ukraine" Kiyev vilayətində sakinlərə dəstək nöqtələri yaradıb
    Photo
    SOCAR Energy Ukraine открыла пункты поддержки жителей в Киевской области

    Latest News

    20:57

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Afghan women's rights activist Zarqa Yaftali in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    20:49

    Simonyan denies shift in Armenia's foreign policy at expense of ties with Russia

    Region
    20:16

    Fitch assesses SOCAR ratings alongside 10 of world's largest oil and gas companies

    Energy
    20:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's contribution to intercultural dialogue discussed in UN

    Cultural policy
    19:53
    Photo

    Director of Heydar Aliyev School in Kahramanmaras thanks Azerbaijan for support

    Region
    19:29

    Trump says Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan are 'two really good leaders'

    Other countries
    19:17

    Trump says US ramping up oil production to unprecedented levels

    Other countries
    19:03

    Media: Russia, US agree to observe new START terms for another six months

    Other countries
    18:52

    Fars: Iran's hypersonic Khorramshahr-4 missiles deployed in bunkers for first time

    Region
    All News Feed