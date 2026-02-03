SOCAR Energy Ukraine opens community support points in Kyiv
Region
- 03 February, 2026
- 20:49
Azerbaijan continues to support Ukraine amid the energy crisis caused by Russian airstrikes during severe frosts.
According to the Eastern European Bureau of Report, as part of the humanitarian aid program, public support points, also known as "resilience points," have been established at SOCAR Energy Ukraine gas stations.
Residents of Kyiv affected by the attacks are being provided with free, uninterrupted electricity, heat, and food.
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan plans to launch similar points at all its facilities and in other regions of Ukraine in the near future. Their purpose is to assist the population facing a dire situation due to acute energy and heat shortages amid severe frosts following the strikes on energy infrastructure.
