Azerbaijan, Italy discuss cultural cooperation

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Culture.

Adil Karimli said that the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, which have existed for many years, have created the ground for successful and extensive cooperation in the field of culture.

It was noted that relations between the two countries in various fields of culture are developing year by year. Cooperation covers a wide spectrum such as the protection and restoration of historical and cultural heritage, music, theater, art education, architecture, design, etc.

The minister especially emphasized the dynamic activity of Italian companies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Luca Di Gianfrancesco said that his country attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of culture.

The diplomat also recalled with gratitude the contributions of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the restoration of historical and religious heritage in Italy and the Vatican.

During the conversation, the activities of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Italy were specially noted, and views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.