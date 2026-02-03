Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ukraine to receive EBRD funds to support energy sector

    03 February, 2026
    20:25
    Ukraine to receive EBRD funds to support energy sector

    Ukraine, as part of its cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will receive an additional €90 million for Ukrenergo and €160 million for natural gas purchases, Report informs.

    First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram following a meeting with EBRD First Vice President Greg Guyett.

    He stated that the funds will be used to stabilize the country's energy system and compensate for the deficit following the loss of some energy capacity due to Russian attacks.

    Shmyhal noted that 13 projects are being implemented jointly with the EBRD in the energy sector, including support for gas production, restoration of power grids and hydroelectric power plants, and strengthening nuclear safety.

    During the meeting, the situation in Ukraine's energy system, the consequences of Russian attacks, and measures to protect infrastructure were discussed. Particular attention was paid to gas imports to meet needs during the winter season.

    EBRD Denys Shmyhal Ukraine
    Photo
    Ukrayna enerji sektorunu dəstəkləmək üçün Avropa Yenidənqurma və İnkişaf Bankından vəsait alacaq
    Photo
    Украина получит средства от ЕБРР для поддержки энергосектора

