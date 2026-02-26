Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Kazakhstan MFA considers WUF13 in Baku key for regional urban cooperation

    Region
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 10:43
    Kazakhstan MFA considers WUF13 in Baku key for regional urban cooperation

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku on May 17–22, is an important event for strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and South Caucasus countries, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.

    In a statement to Report, the ministry noted that Kazakhstan views WUF13 as an important platform within the UN system for multilateral discussions, the exchange of experience and best practices in sustainable urban development, and engagement with international partners, regional countries, and UN specialized agencies.

    According to the ministry, the forum also provides an opportunity to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as to discuss the implementation of previously reached agreements and develop practical steps for their realization.

    "We consider the holding of WUF13 in Baku an important event for advancing cooperation between Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The forum creates additional opportunities for sharing advanced practices in urban planning, digitalization of services, and improving quality of life," the ministry said.

    Preparations for the event are being carried out in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan, and UN-Habitat.

    The ministry added that Kazakhstan is working on presenting its national initiatives in sustainable urban development at the forum together with relevant government bodies and local executive authorities.

    It also noted that in July 2025, Kazakhstan hosted its first National Urban Forum in Kyzylorda, and the outcomes of that event are planned to be presented at WUF13's international platform in Baku.

