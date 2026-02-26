Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Pakistan commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide, ambassador says

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 10:47
    Pakistan commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide, ambassador says

    Islamabad honors the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, Qasim Mohiuddin, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Today, together with our brotherly Azerbaijani people, we honor the memory of all innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide," the Pakistani diplomat noted.

    Qasım Mohiuddin: Pakistan Xocalı soyqırımının günahsız qurbanlarını anır
    Гасым Мохиуддин: Чтим память невинных жертв Ходжалинского геноцида

