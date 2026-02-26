Pakistan commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide, ambassador says
Foreign policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 10:47
Islamabad honors the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, Qasim Mohiuddin, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, said in a post on X, according to Report.
"Today, together with our brotherly Azerbaijani people, we honor the memory of all innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide," the Pakistani diplomat noted.
Bu gün biz qardaş Azərbaycan xalqı ilə birlikdə Xocalı soyqırımının bütün günahsız qurbanlarının xatirəsini ehtiramla anırıq. pic.twitter.com/yZAjJeu0Iu— Qasim Mohiuddin 🇵🇰 (@QasimMFA) February 26, 2026
Latest News
11:52
Photo
Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorialDomestic policy
11:35
Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversaryRegion
11:34
Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in GyumriRegion
11:26
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide MemorialDomestic policy
11:18
Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manatsFinance
11:18
Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with TürkiyeRegion
11:16
Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipelineOther countries
11:00
Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanityRegion
10:58