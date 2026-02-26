Defense minister visits Khojaly genocide memorial
Domestic policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 10:16
On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Zakir Hasanov, along with other senior officials of the ministry, visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on February 26.
According to Report, the ministry's leadership laid wreaths at the monument, paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy.
