    Turkish ambassador shares post on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

    26 February, 2026
    Birol Akgun, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, shared a message on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, according to Report.

    "With deep sorrow, we honor the memory of the victims of the genocide committed by Armenians on February 26, 1992, in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly. This genocide remains a dark stain in human history. We mourn with profound grief the 613 innocent lives lost in Khojaly," the ambassador said in a post on X.

    Türkiyə səfiri Xocalı soyqırımının ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Посол Турции поделился публикацией в связи с 34-й годовщиной Ходжалинской трагедии

