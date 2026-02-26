Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 10:39
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand trade union co-op

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov has discussed cooperation between trade union organizations of the two countries with Satybaldy Dauletalin, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the parties emphasized the constructive nature of interaction between trade union organizations of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and confirmed their readiness to move from dialogue to concrete practical steps.

    It was noted that trade union cooperation is viewed as an important element of humanitarian ties between the two countries and contributes to strengthening social partnership. The parties exchanged views on current issues of protecting labor rights, sharing experiences, and expanding contacts between relevant organizations.

    Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the field of wellness centers and spa treatment. The possibilities of developing joint programs, sharing experiences, and expanding employee access to wellness services were discussed.

    Following the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in further deepening bilateral cooperation and implementing joint initiatives in the social, labor, and health sectors.

    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan həmkarlar ittifaqları əmək hüquqları sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirəcək
    Азербайджан и Казахстан расширяют сотрудничество профсоюзов

