Jeyhun Bayramov: No information on whether Armenia invited to WUF13 in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 10:08
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that he has no information on whether Armenia has been invited to the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17–22, 2026.

    According to Report, Bayramov made the remarks to journalists while visiting the "Mother's Cry" monument on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

    He recalled that WUF13 is an event that Azerbaijan will host jointly with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

    "Certainly, the event has its own format, and invitations are sent in accordance with that format. A Leaders' Summit will be organized for the first time within the framework of the forum. Naturally, not all world leaders will participate - invitations are extended to countries that require support in urbanization matters. As for whether Armenia has been invited, I have no such information," the Foreign Minister noted.

