    Embassy of Poland: Commemorating Khojaly tragedy important for preserving historical memory

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 10:36
    Commemorating the Khojaly tragedy is an important element of preserving historical memory and promoting peace, the Embassy of Poland in Baku said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "On the anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku remembers the victims and expresses its sympathy to their families. Commemorating this event is an important element of preserving historical memory and promoting peace," the post reads.

    Polşa səfirliyi: Xocalı faciəsini anmaq tarixi yaddaşın qorunması baxımından əhəmiyyətlidir
    Посольство Польши: Память о Ходжалы важна для сохранения исторической памяти

