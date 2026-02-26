FM: Initiatives in peace process with Armenia come from Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 10:19
    Azerbaijan is rapidly developing and taking significant steps toward peace in the South Caucasus, the results of which are already evident, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while visiting the "Mother's Cry" monument in connection with the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

    He stated that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people and army took decisive steps and liberated their lands.

    "Everyone has seen that in the peace process with Armenia, all initiatives came from Azerbaijan. We are taking serious steps, and significant results are already evident," the minister said.

    The minister also emphasized the importance of preserving historical memory and the inadmissibility of forgetting the tragic events of the past.

    "We cannot forget our history. Therefore, today's anniversary (the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide – ed.) is of great significance for our people. The people of Azerbaijan honor the memory of the victims of this tragedy," he said.

    Ceyhun Bayramov: Azərbaycan sülh istiqamətində ciddi addımlar atır, böyük nəticələr göz önündədir
    Глава МИД: Инициативы в мирном процессе с Арменией исходят от Азербайджана

