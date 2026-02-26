US Embassy joins Azerbaijani people in commemorating Khojaly tragedy victims
The US Embassy in Baku has expressed its condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.
"Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the US Embassy in Baku, we express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost loved ones. As we remember the victims, we are reminded of the importance of human dignity, compassion, and building a lasting peace for future generations," the embassy wrote on X.
