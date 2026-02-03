Azerbaijan and UAE mull prospects for development of military cooperation

The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Report informs that within the framework of the visit, a bilateral meeting was held between the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei.

The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the military field between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The parties exchanged views in detail on issues of interest in the military, military-technical and military education fields.

Also, First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army Karim Valiyev met with Chief of the General Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei.

The Chiefs of General Staff noted the importance of the joint exercise Peace Shield - 2026 held with the participation of military personnel of both countries in terms of increasing the exchange of experience, and also discussed a number of other issues.

Later, the leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense participated in the High-Level Observer Day of the joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield - 2026.

On February 3, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan watched the joint operational-tactical exercise held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of military personnel of the Armed Forces of the two countries.