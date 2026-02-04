CBA: Number of unique bank depositors in Azerbaijan reaches almost 200,000

At the end of 2025, there were approximately 194,000 unique bank depositors in Azerbaijan, which is 81.3% more compared to the end of 2024, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated at today's press conference, Report informs.

"The growth of term deposits also accelerated during the year. While the increase was 1.8 billion manats (approximately $1.06 billion) in 2024, it was 2.3 billion manats (just over $1.35 billion) in 2025. This is an indicator of strengthening confidence in the banking sector and the sector attracting more of the population," the official noted.

Kazimov also commented on the determination of the deposit insurance rate in Azerbaijan using a new methodology: "We implemented this approach on our own initiative, in very close cooperation with the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF). Our wish was to establish a transparent rule that everyone could understand. Because in the past, it was always a question for me too: why is the insurance rate 12%? We put this into a rule format so that everyone understands that if the rate changes, why it changes."

The governor further stated that, in 2026, the CBA will resume discussions with the DIF regarding the differentiation of payments based on banks' risk profiles:

"Our discussions in this area are ongoing both within the CBA and with the fund. As you know, starting this year, we are transitioning to risk-based regulation. This approach will cover all banks. On the other hand, we are also discussing the formation of risk-based premiums with the DIF. But there is no specific date for when we will do this."